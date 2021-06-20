New political party established on right wing

We are establishing a Republican Party for those who identify with the idea of ​​freedom, we remain the part of the United Right, and we strongly believe in victory in the next parliamentary elections, said MEP Adam Bielan during Sunday’s Republican Congress, during which the process of merging the Agreement party that co-forms the ruling United Right coalition, with the Republican Party was announced.

“Freedom is the highest value, especially appreciated by Poles. It is our national treasure, our tradition developed throughout history,” he said.

He added that the European civilization based on Christianity and “our great contribution to its development” was also a part of the Polish tradition. Mr Bielan stressed that the new party would want to guarantee the security and permanent position of the family in the life of the nation. He also advocated an active policy in the international arena and assured that the Republican Party would support the Polish Deal project.

Mr Bielan went on to say that the programme of the Republican Party is also directed to entrepreneurs and producers. Among the postulates of the new grouping are also modern healthcare, education, military and infrastructure, as well as the efficient judiciary system and depoliticised local governments, cooperating with the government.

Ruling party leader gives positive feedback

“I believe that together we will implement the great plan for Poland, that we will win together for the bright future of our nation and Europe,” said Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, who was present at the Republican Congress.

“The easiest way to describe republican ideas is to contrast it with the individualist-liberal idea. Republicanism is referring to the community, those small and large communities and the one that is the largest namely the global community, but also the national community which usually, at least to some extent, although not always, is identical with the state community,” Mr Kaczyński said.

“Only the United Right, not denying patriotism from at least some circles of the left, can implement a programme for a strong, independent, sovereign Poland, but at the same time for Poland that meets the needs of all groups of citizens,” the PiS leader said.