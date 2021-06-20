PM visits fire-devastated village

The prime minister stressed that none of the victims would be left without help and that the government was preparing direct support for residents and families.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

The prime minister visited the southern village of Nowa Biała on Sunday, just hours after it had devastated by fire.

The fire, which broke out around 6pm, spread rapidly through the village’s closely packed buildings, damaging or destroying 21 houses and 23 farm buildings, some of which were made of wood.

Dozens of state and volunteer fire fighters were called into tackle the blaze that was not brought under control until Sunday morning.

There were no fatalities although several people required medical treatment.

Taking to Facebook, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said he went to Nowa Biala to ensure that none of the injured would be left without help and to meet with people involved in fighting the fire.

“I thanked them for their work, because the rescue operation was immediate. I thank Mayor Łukasz Kmita, who perfectly conducted the coordination action between all services, and the provincial commander of the State Fire Service, units of the Volunteer Fire Brigade, soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces and policemen,” he said.

“Yesterday evening I talked to President Andrzej Duda, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration Mariusz Kamiński and the head of the Ministry of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak,” he added. “Thanks to their support, the rescue operation was rapid, and today we can proceed with the clean-up work and prepare the reconstruction of the infrastructure.”

The police, under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Nowy Targ, have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

“The inspection of the site may take up to several days. There are several dozen properties in an area of around a hectare in size, where all evidence will be secured,” Sebastian Glen, spokesman for the Malopolska police, said. “At the moment it is too early to talk about the causes of the fire.”