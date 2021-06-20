Another Polish shop attacked in the Netherlands

In December 2020 and early January 2021, there were attacks on Polish supermarkets in Aalsmeer, Heeswijk-Dinther, Beverwijk and Tilburg.

Remko de Waal/PAP/EPA

A Polish shop in Panningen in the south of the Netherlands was set on fire on Saturday night, Dutch media have reported.

This is the third attack on this facility this month, the daily De Telegraaf wrote on Sunday.

A week earlier, it was pelted with stones, and on June 3, an explosive was thrown into it, causing a fire.

PAP was informed by the police spokesperson in Maastricht that the attacks may be linked and that an “investigation is currently underway”.

According to De Telegraaf, the police are frequently patrolling the area of Pastoor Huijbenplein, where the Polish shop is located.

“Due to the first two incidents, we were keeping a close eye on this supermarket and police patrols were passing by regularly,” a spokesperson for the local police station told the daily.

In December 2020 and early January 2021, there were attacks on Polish supermarkets in Aalsmeer, Heeswijk-Dinther, Beverwijk and Tilburg. The police then offered a reward of EUR 25,000 for information that could help in arresting the perpetrators. In addition, the insurance company also offered a reward of EUR 50,000.

As a result of the first explosion, which occurred on the night of December 7-8, 2020 in Aalsmeer, an 88-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries. According to a police announcement, her condition is stable, but she is still in hospital.

In early June, four people suspected of planting explosives in Polish stores were arrested.

“All four are suspected of being involved in causing one or more explosions. As the investigation is ongoing… we will not provide any comments at this stage,” PAP was informed then by the prosecutor’s office spokesperson.

According to the police, there is no indication that the explosions were ethnically motivated and directed against Poles.