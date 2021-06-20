Joe Biden confirmed continuation of US military presence in Poland: official

President Andrzej Duda met with President Joe Biden face to face to confirm the continuation of the US military presence in Poland during the term of the new administration in the White House, said presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski, revealing the backstage of the leaders’ meeting at the NATO summit.

Both heads of states met earlier in June, during the NATO summit in Brussels. The conversation took place at the invitation of the US side and concerned mutual cooperation in the field of broadly understood military and economic security in Central-Eastern Europe

Krzysztof Szczerski said that the talks concerned military security and cooperation, as well as “confirmation of the increased presence on NATO’s eastern flank”.

“Under the new doctrine, the Alliance will allocate all forces to defend the potentially endangered areas, not only the designated ones, as it is today,” Mr Szczerski pointed out.

The presidential minister also said that after arriving in Brussels, the Polish side was asked for a meeting of the Polish and US presidents on the fringes of the NATO summit on the American initiative.

He also said that President Duda had held important meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and Norway.

“Less than a week has passed, and the Baltic Pipe is unblocked. This is a decision of an independent institution, but the Danish prime minister asked her advisers for this conversation, the president talked about how to act at the government level and unlock investments. Behind the scenes, many matters are dealt with on a regular basis,” the minister concluded.