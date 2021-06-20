Poland reports 133 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 5

In all, Poland has already distributed 26,422,469 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,136,832 people having been fully vaccinated,

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Poland recorded 133 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 5 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 168 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,451 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,534 recorded the day prior, including 238 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,192 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 63,662 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,650,476 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 26,422,469 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,136,832 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.