PM ensures state aid for Nowa Biała fire victims

We will not leave you alone and do everything to ensure the state aid for families within the next few days, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to the fire-stricken residents of Nowa Biała, southern Poland.

On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister participated in a meeting of the Provincial Crisis Management Team in Nowa Biała, where several dozen buildings burned down on Saturday as a result of a large fire. At the press conference after the meeting, the head of government assured the residents of his support.

He stressed that “only human solidarity can be stronger than the power of fire.”

“We will certainly show this human solidarity here. We will restore electricity as quickly as possible, restore farm buildings and residential buildings to such a state that families can live there again,” PM Morawiecki added. He also thanked the residents of Nowa Biała, who showed their solidarity towards the injured fellow residents.

The local fire brigade received information about the fire in Nowa Biała on Saturday at 6:20 PM. The fire spread quickly because the buildings in the village are compact and clustered, and some of the buildings are wooden.

A total of 13 residential buildings and 23 farm buildings were damaged by the fire – some of them burnt completely, some partially. Nine people were injured.

At the moment, the causes of the fire are unknown. An investigation into the matter led by the commission established for this purpose is underway.