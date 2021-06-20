Football: Poland resurrect hopes after draw with Spain

Robert Lewandowski inspired Poland to pull off a splendid performance in a 1:1 draw against Spain in Seville, which prolonged the nation’s hopes for winning promotion to the knockout phase of the Euro 2020 tournament.

After a debacle against Slovakia, Poland desperately needed points in their next match, as a defeat would have sent them home after just two games. Coach Paulo Sousa decided to pick Karol Świderski as a second striker to help Lewandowski in front, while Moder replaced suspended Krychowiak.

Poland began with a courageous attitude but Spain regained their composure and took the lead in the 25th minute after a goal scored by Alvaro Morata. In the 43rd minute, Karol Świderski hit the post while Lewandowski failed to rebound as the Spanish goalkeeper Simon kept his cool.

Poland equalised in the 54th minute when Lewandowski’s header found its way into the net. Only four minutes later the referee gave Spain a penalty after a foul by Jakub Moder. However, Moreno’s shot hit the post, while a rebound by Morata missed the target.

Despite having significantly higher ball possession and an optical advantage, Spain failed to retake the lead while Poland played consistently in defence and Wojciech Szczęsny made two crucial saves in the second half to keep his team in the game.

Meanwhile, Kacper Kozłowski (17 years and 246 days) made history, becoming the youngest player in the history of European championships.

The final score was 1:1 and the situation before the last match is clear: Poland needs a win over Sweden to advance to the knockout phase. Any other result will see them eliminated from the tournament.