COVID-19: 133 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 133 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,878,767 including 153,463 still active. The number of active cases was 153,617 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 5 new fatalities as the death toll in Poland went up to 74,828.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, a total of 63,662 people are quarantined and 2,650,476 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,463 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, 26,422,469 people have been vaccinated so far, including 16,127,860 with the first dose and 11,136,832 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 238 out of 1,192 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Sunday morning, as many as 178,988,806 coronavirus cases, 3,876,228 deaths and 163,513,310 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,401,712. India has the second most with 29,881,965 cases and Brazil third with 17,883,750.