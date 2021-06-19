NS2 threatens European security: Poland’s and Ukraine’s Foreign Ministers

Foreign Ministers of Poland and Ukraine, Zbigniew Rau and Dmytro Kuleba, issued a joint statement on the threats that North Stream 2 poses for European security. The Ministers met for talks on Saturday, during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum taking place in Turkey.

Mr Rau and Mr Kuleba also discussed ways of preventing the impact of North Stream 2 on the European countries and talked about preparations for the upcoming Lublin Triangle meeting, an economic, cultural, and political regional cooperation initiative of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine.

Additionally, Minister Kuleba expressed his gratitude for Poland’s continuous support in Ukraine’s pursuit of the EU and NATO membership.

Trans-continental perspective

During another joint meeting in Turkey, with Romania’s Bogdan Lucian Aurescu and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba, Mr Rau discussed the NATO summit and the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva.

“I have had an opportunity to inform my colleagues about my recent telephone conversation with the US State Secretary Antony Blinken. Our assessment of the current situation is similar. We are glad that President Putin has been warned that any further serious violations of international order will meet with a decisive and firm reaction of NATO,” explained Poland’s Foreign Minister.

Minister Rau added that he also talked with Mr Blinken about Nord Stream 2: “We talked about the consequences of withdrawing US sanctions imposed on western companies involved in building the NS2 pipeline.”

Assessing the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Mr Rau emphasised that it brought together the European, Asian and African perspectives, and that the first meeting indicates that it would become a forum where three continents meet.

Poland’s Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Turkey – Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and from Iran – Mr Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The main focus of the 2021 Antalya Diplomatic Forum is “innovative diplomacy in the new era”. Over 1,000 diplomats from various countries participate in the forum, which ends Sunday.