Tank transport tanks on highway in Poland

A road collision, involving two trucks carrying military tanks, took place on freeway A6 in north eastern Poland, near the Pdjuchy intersection. The accident resulted in a fire, which had to be put out by several fire brigades.

“The tanks did not carry any munitions. The bangs that could be heard resulted from exploding tires of the transportation vehicles,” said the spokesman for the Municipal Command of the State Fire Services in Szczecin, captain Franciszek Goliński.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes. Six fire brigades, including five state fire brigades and one local voluntary brigade, participated in the operation.

Drivers of the transportation vehicles were taken to the hospital for examination.