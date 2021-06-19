COVID-19: Vaccine production in Poland possible in 2021

“There is a chance that anti-COVID-19 vaccine production would be launched in Poland this year,” Poland’s public broadcaster wrote on Saturday, adding that Polish company Mabion would be in charge of the production of the American company Novavax’s solution.

According to media sources, the initial phase of the third stage of research on the Novavax vaccine has already been concluded with the remedy’s efficiency reaching 89.3 percent.

“We are in constant contact with our American partners,” Mabion representatives told TVP, adding that “the high efficiency is good news because the demand for vaccines remains high.”

As many as PLN 40 mln (EUR 8.79 mln) — that is how much the Polish Development Fund (PFR) is ready to inject into the Polish company Mabion.

As Mabion board member Adam Pietruszkiewicz told TVP, “following a successful conclusion of the technologies transfer, wrapping up final settlements and signing a contract with Novavax, Mabion will be in charge of the production of the active substance, i.e., vaccination antigen, which is the crucial ingredient of the prospective Novavax anti-COVID-19 vaccine.”

The representative of Mabion assured that the goal of the company continues to be “the fastest possible signing of the contract with Novavax so that the commercial production starts already in Autumn 2021.”