Young Polish pianists to strike holiday chord playing Chopin in Lithuania

Up-and-coming Polish pianists are to cast the holiday spell on anyone turning up at this year’s “Chopin en Vacances” Festival taking place at manor houses across Lithuania.

Under the aegis of the “the Dobrzyń Land” Heritage Protection, Tradition Cultivation, Culture Support and Local Development Foundation, talented young and diligent Polish pianists will play the music by the world-famous Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin to the delight of culture-craving visitors.

In order to make Poland’s heritage and Chopin’s music the most accessible as possible, concert entries are free of charge.

The Tyszkiewicz family palace, also known as Užutrakis Manor (Užutrakio dvaras), near Trakai, is already being prepared to welcome both the bright troop of young artists and the audience expected to descend on the grounds of the manor as soon as on Friday, June 25.

The festival is supported by Poland’s Embassy in Lithuania. “We invite all to the recitals of young Polish pianists that will be taking place on June 25-26 in Zatrocz, July 31 in Bystrampol [Kučiai], and September 1 in Poławeń [Palėvenė] as part of the ‘Chopin en Vacances’2021 Festival in the manor houses and landscapes of Europe’,” the Embassy wrote on its official website.

“The goal of the festival is to promote young pianists from Poland and abroad, namely, pupils and graduates of the famed Zenon Brzewski Second-degree Music School in Warsaw many a time referred to in the musical milieus as the ‘school of masters’, as well as the Chopin University of Music in Warsaw but also from other excellent music schools and universities in Poland,” the website reads.

The festival’s strategic partners are the Polish Nobility Association, the Management of the Trakai Historical National Park and is carried out in partnership with the Embassy of Poland in Vilnius.

The “Chopin en Vacances” project is co-financed by Poland’s Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport.

Schedule:

June 25, 12:00, Zatrocze (outskirts of Trakai): Krzysztof Wierciński and Maciej Smoląga

June 25, 18:00, Zatrocze (outskirts of Trakai): Michał Chałupczak and Natalia Wolanin

June 26, 12:00, Zatrocze (outskirts of Trakai): Maria Moliszewska and Paweł Wojciechowski

June 26, 17:00, Zatrocze (outskirts of Trakai): Mikołaj Seroka, Risa Okiguchi and Michał Oleszak

July 31, 17:00, Bystrampol (Kučiai): Aleksander Opolski and Kamila Sacharzewska

August 1, 13:30, Poławeń (Palėvenė): Mikołaj Ólafur Frach and Jan Nicewicz