Construction on Baltic Pipe to resume – climate minister

Michał Zieliński/PAP

Poland has received good news from its Danish partners concerning the stalled work on the natural gas pipeline between the Norwegian sector of the North Sea and Poland – it will be resumed – said Poland’s climate minister on Saturday.

Michał Kurtyka said that the Twitter announcement published on Saturday by Energinet, the Danish national transmission system operator for electricity and natural gas, was “good news” since it reported that works on most parts of the Baltic Pipe would be resumed.

“The confirmed completion date is October 1, 2022, and maximum capacity will be reached by the end of 2022,” Kurtyka added.

The Baltic Pipe runs along the Baltic seabed and is a Polish-Danish strategic gas infrastructure project that will allow transport of gas from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets, and will help Poland to diversify natural gas supplies.

In June, Denmark had withdrawn environmental permits for an overland stretch of the pipeline across Danish territory.

Denmark’s decision was seen as the first major setback to Poland’s plans of becoming fully independent of Russian gas supplies.