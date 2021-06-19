White House puts military aid for Ukraine on hold: Politico

Prior to the summit in Geneva, the White House temporarily put a shipment of weapons, intended for Ukraine, on hold. The military aid package, worth USD 100 million, was a response to the concentration of Russian military forces at a border with Ukraine. “One could say that it is a policy based on Russia’s appeasement,” says a source at the US Congress.

According to the portal Politico, which quotes sources from President Biden’s administration, Washington was supposed to send military aid to Ukraine including a short-range air defence system as well as lethal anti-tank and small arms to Ukraine. The package had been prepared and was ready for shipment, however in the end, the National Security Council put the shipment on hold, before the planned Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva, following a partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukraine border. An exact date of this decision has not been provided.

Politico notes that despite Moscow’s May announcement about the withdrawal of its forces, a large part of the Russian military equipment that had been moved to the border with Ukraine and to the Crimea Peninsula, has been left there, most likely due to the Zapad 21 exercises planned for the upcoming autumn.

“This suspended package would have been an addition to the aid initiative related to Ukraine’s security, which included mostly non-deadly equipment. I think that this decision indicates that the administration calibrates its policy related to Ukraine according to Russia’s behaviour. One could say that it is a policy based on Russia’s appeasement,” an advisor to a Democratic congressman from the parliamentary group for the relations with Ukraine has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“Sending lethal weapons has always been a difficult topic for people (from the administration of the previous Democratic president, Barack Obama), so it looks like a return to the same policy,” added the source.

Since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, the United States has provided some $2.5 billion in military aid to Kyiv, including unarmed drones, radios and Javelin anti-tank missiles.