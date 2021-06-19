Euro 2020: Poland’s match against Spain broadcast by TVP

Following a debacle suffered at the hands of Slovakia, Poland is getting ready to rebound in the second match of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which comes as a daring task indeed for in Seville the Polish national team is to face off Spain — the real juggernauts of the ball.

Kicking off at 9 pm (CEST), the match will be available to watch at Poland’s public broadcaster TVP’s channels no. 1, TVP Sport, TVP 4K and online at sport.tvp.pl.

After its defeat against Slovakia 1:2, will Poland’s national team led by its captain, the one and only Robert Lewandowski provide more reasons for the millions of supporters at home and abroad to have a joyful celebration?

Will Poles whose numbers shrunk after Grzegorz Krychowiak’s red card be able to match their Spanish adversaries?

The questions are all the more vexing as progression to another stage of the tournament will be possible only should Poles survive the encounter with Spain in a draw or emerge victorious. Should the Polish team lose, they would play an honorary match against Sweden, their last one in Euro 2020.

Expected teams’ composition:

Poland: Szczęsny – Bereszyński, Glik, Bednarek – Jóźwiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus – Klich, Zieliński; Lewandowski

Spain: Simon – Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alba – Llorente, Busquets, Pedro – Moreno, Morata, Olmo