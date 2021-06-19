Poland reports 168 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 41

In all, Poland has already distributed 26,206,854 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 10,993,055 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland recorded 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 190 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,534 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,634 recorded the day prior, including 237 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,195 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 64,252 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,650,194 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 26,206,854 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 10,993,055 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.