Sasnal exhibition takes on Polish landscape

A new exhibition by acclaimed Polish contemporary artist Wilhelm Sasnal at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews aims to underscore the seen and unseen histories etched into the Polish landscape.

Titled ‘Such A Landscape’, the exhibition theme goes beyond spotlighting Polish-Jewish relations to explore feelings of hatred, animosity and ‘otherness’ set against the larger picture of the Polish landscape.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to the head of the POLIN Exhibition Department Joanna Fikus about the new show.

• Pfizer to end extra vaccine supplies to Poland

• Health ministry braces itself for next Covid wave

• More support for nuclear power – survey

