Negotiations with Prague difficult and intense: Environment Min

“We have two days of very intense negotiations behind us. These negotiations were very difficult. We discussed the provisions of the agreement that would allow the Czech complaint to be withdrawn from the Court,” Minister Kurtyka said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, indicated that talks regarding the Turów mine are still ongoing. “I think these negotiations will take a while, but I still hope that this dispute will be resolved amicably,” the head of the government emphasised.

Polish-Czech talks concerning the Turów lignite mine started on Thursday in Prague. As reported, the negotiations were attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, ministers Michał Kurtyka, Konrad Szymański, deputy ministers Adam Guibourge-Czetwertyński, Paweł Jabłoński and Artur Soboń.

During Thursday’s press conference, representatives of Poland and the Czech Republic declared their willingness to conclude an agreement on the lignite mine without involving EU institutions. They argued that the possibility of an amicable settlement was possible. The Czechs declared that their complaint to the CJEU would be withdrawn after the realisation of their conditions.