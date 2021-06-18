We are planning a cultural exchange between Poland and Spain: Deputy PM

One of the main topics of Friday’s talks in Madrid between Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sports (MKDNiS) Piotr Gliński and Spanish Culture and Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes was an institutionalised form of a cultural exchange between Poland and Spain.

At a press conference organised at the Polish Institute in Madrid, Minister Gliński explained that the visit “is primarily about preparing a cultural exchange in an institutionalised form between Poland and Spain”. “The Spaniards came out with the initiative to organize a Year of Spanish Culture in Poland. As part of our mutual relations, we will organize the Year of Polish Culture in Spain,” Minister Gliński said.





He assessed that such events are always welcome and interesting because they inspire cultural progress. “This exchange is constant and that’s a good thing (…) because this is what the development of culture is about, a constant exchange concerning the most interesting creators, works and places of culture,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.





“In August, the first study visits dealing with operational solutions and the preparation of various events will take place” the head of MKDNiS informed.





The talks between the two ministers also focused on restoring the functioning of cultural institutions and sports activities after the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the moment, our main task is to develop the cultural sector and return to normalcy. This is also important from an economic point of view. The creative and cultural sectors are one of the most dynamic parts of the economy, therefore I am glad that these seasons of cultural event exchange will take place. This is an additional injection and impulse,” Deputy Prime Minister Gliński assessed.





Minister Gliński also announced that during the meeting with Minister Uribes, he had submitted a restitution request regarding two paintings by Dirk Bouts from the Gołuchowska collection. “Let’s hope that they will soon be where they should be, that is in the Gołuchowska collection at the Castle Museum in Gołuchów a branch of the National Museum in Poznań, ” he added.