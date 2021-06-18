Polish tourists to enter Croatian territory without tests and quarantine

Due to the fact that the entire territory of Poland has been included on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) green list, Polish tourists who want to spend their holidays in Croatia can enter its territory under pre-pandemic conditions, that is, without tests and quarantine.

The Croatian Tourist Board stated that entry without additional restrictions is only possible for people who come to Croatia directly from countries or regions that are placed on the so-called ECDC green list. In addition, they do not need to show signs of disease or come into contact with infected people.

Currently, all Polish provinces are marked green on the map, but also all regions of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary, as well as part of Croatia.

In case when people traveling to Croatia from the green list countries are driving through a country or a region that is not listed on the green list on their way, a proof that they were only transiting through these states will be necessary to show on the Croatian border. It may be confirmed, for example, with “proof of payment for motorways, fuel bill, etc., on the basis of which it will be possible to determine the exact time of travel through these countries / regions.”

People arriving in Croatia from the European Economic Area, but from areas that are not on the ECDC green list, must submit a negative antigen test result made no earlier than 48 hours ago, or PCR performed at the earliest 72 hours before arriving.

The ECDC map includes regions of countries in which the 14-day rate of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is less than 50, and the percentage of positive coronavirus tests is less than 4 percent, or with a new infection rate of less than 75 and a positive test rate of less than 1 percent.