Poland changes cross-border traffic regulations

The Ministry of Interior and Administration has changed the COVID-19 pandemic entry rules. From Saturday, the US citizens will be able to fly to Poland, while three more border crossings with Ukraine will be opened on Wednesday.

According to the amendment to the regulation on the temporary suspension or limitation of border traffic at the selected border crossings, introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the catalog of countries whose citizens may come to Poland will be extended to include citizens of the US from Saturday.

Until now, citizens of Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Tunisia, Australia and Israel or those who have the right to stay in the territory of these countries were allowed to arrive in Poland by air.

In addition, among those entitled to enter Poland from abroad will be participants, performers, jurors, accredited journalists, guardians of participants and artists who cross the border to take part in an international music competition or festival in Poland.

In turn, the Polish citizens, their spouses and children, citizens of EU countries, citizens of Belarus, citizens of Great Britain, foreigners with a Pole’s Card, those with the right of permanent residence or the right to work in Poland, transport drivers, schoolchildren and students studying in Poland, scientists conducting research in Poland, diplomats and representatives of international organisations and repatriates will still be able to enter the Polish territory from abroad.

The new changes also include the opening of another three border crossings with Ukraine from Wednesday: in Krościenko, in Zosin and in Dołhobyczów. The provisions on the entry quarantine, which are stipulated in another regulation, remain unchanged.