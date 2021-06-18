Intelligence suggests hacker attack was directed from Russia: PM

The cyber attack on Polish politicians and officials “according to the information I obtained from the Internal Security Agency (ABW), the attack was indeed directed from the territory of the Russian Federation,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a briefing on Friday.

“We should all be aware that the analysed data from our internal services, as well as the services of allied countries, unfortunately confirms the information that Polish politicians, officials of various political options, but in particular the ruling party, were attacked as a society, as a country by a cybernetic attack from beyond our border,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the ways to prevent such attacks by building a “cryptography center and a cybersecurity center”. “Specialists from the Scientific Academic Computer Network (NASK) are developing skills that will apply in this field,” Prime Minister Morawiecki stressed.

He also emphasised that the development of cyberspace defense forces as well as civil defense in the field of cybersecurity remains a high priority for the government. “But it is obviously a race. It is known that the Russians have highly specialised units cooperating with their secret services,” the head of the government said.

The issue of cyber attacks in Poland was made public last week. At that time, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk, stated on Twitter that the relevant state services had been informed in connection with the reports of breaking into his and his wife’s mailbox, as well as their social media accounts. Minister Dworczyk at that time stressed that “there was no classified or top secret information in the email box that was the subject of the hacking attack”.

After the end of the classified part of the lower house of parliament session, during which the government’s information on cyber attacks was presented, government spokesman Piotr Müller said during a press conference that the Polish political class will be subject to a disinformation attack in the coming weeks. He informed that Polish intelligence services responded by identifying some of the disinformation activities as prepared in Russia.