Football: Sweden’s victory against Slovakia puts Poland in dire situation

Sweden won against Slovakia 1:0 in their second Group E match at Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, which means Poland cannot afford to lose to Spain on Saturday in order to stay in the game for knockout phase promotion.

The fans watched an unenjoyable first half. Both teams could not break the defence lines of their opponents which resulted in only one shot on target during the first 45 minutes, easily denied by the Slovak goalkeeper.

However, the Swedes, who have a shocking point earned against Spain under their belt, were becoming more and more dangerous in the course of the second half, much owing to Alexander Isak.

In the 77th minute, the referee gave a penalty to Sweden after Martin Dubravka fouled Quaison. Emil Forsberg converted it into a goal, and not even Slovak desperate attacks in the last minutes of the match could take the victory away from the Swedes.

Friday’s victory saw Sweden taking the top spot in Group E on four points. Slovakia is second on three, while Spain and Poland are yet to play their second match. To maintain hopes for the knockout phase qualification, the Poles cannot lose on Saturday. In case of a draw, they will have to defeat the Swedes. Yet, Spain is a clear favourite of the match and the Polish team faces a very tough challenge.