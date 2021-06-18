Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak remains Chief of the General staff of the Polish Armed Forces

During the closing ceremony of the Dragon-21 military exercise combined with the certification of the 18th Mechanised Division, President Andrzej Duda declared that general Rajmund Andrzejczak will remain the Chief of the General staff of the Polish Armed Forces for a second 3-year term.

“I made the decision that the General will receive the nomination of the Chief of the General Staff for another term in office. Three years of service for the Republic of Poland in this position are ahead of you General,” the Polish President said.

He added that in the coming days official documents will be issued.

The chief of the General Staff is appointed by the president at the request of the Defence Minister.

On July 2, 2018, the Head of the Polish Armed Forces appointed Rajmund Andrzejczak to the position of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces and nominated him to the rank of Lieutenant General.