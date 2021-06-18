PM hopes reports of Kaczynski leaving gov’t only rumours

Hanna Bardo/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has downplayed media reports of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling Law and Justice party leader and a deputy prime minister, leaving the government by the end of the year.

The Super Express tabloid, citing unofficial sources on Friday, reported that Kaczynksi, regarded by some as the most powerful politician in the country, was set to step down from his post of deputy prime minister responsible for security.

“I hope that it is really just rumours that I have read in some media,” Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday at a press conference.

“I’m very glad that those structures we’re working on: modernising our uniformed services and also issues connected with national defence – are being supervised by Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski and I am very grateful for that,” he continued.

In its article Super Express wrote that Kaczynski is trying to ensure the government’s parliamentary majority.

“The chairman has had enough of situations where during key votes in the Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP) he is not sure of getting a majority to the very end,” wrote the paper. “Maybe the only way out will be early elections and establishing the Sejm anew. That’s why Jaroslaw is to leave the government by the end of the year in order to prepare the party for elections.”