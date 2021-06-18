EU states reach initial agreement on new Minsk economic sanctions

The EU countries initially agreed to impose economic sanctions on the Belarus authorities after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board in May.

The sanctions will include potassium, oil and banking sectors, an EU source in Brussels told the Polish press agency PAP.

The green light on this issue is expected to be given on Monday by EU ministers and the leaders of 27 member states. Afterwards, the relevant legal acts will be prepared.

“We expect that there will be additional sanctions, because it is appropriate in the view of actions of the Belarus regime, especially the hijacking of a plane,” the Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok told a joint press conference of Visegrad Group foreign ministers in Bratislava.