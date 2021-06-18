German media praise Duda-Steinmeier talks

Steinmeier and Duda met in Warsaw on Thursday at the 30th anniversary celebrations of the 1991 Polish-German Treaty of Good Neighbourship.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Talks between Polish and German presidents Andrzej Duda and Frank-Walter Steinmeier showed “cordiality” despite some unresolved issues between both countries, the German media said commenting both presidents’ recent meeting in Warsaw.

According to German media, the meeting could signify that Germany and Poland were progressing from “arch-enemies” to “lasting friendship” despite their political differences.

“The meeting between Federal President Steinmeier and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda… was marked by an uncommon cordiality despite some unresolved matters,” Germany’s ARD TV broadcaster said commenting the talks.

ARD pointed out that during the meeting both presidents underscored the close partnership binding their countries today, and “tried to shine in the light of what has been achieved over 30 years.”

According to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” daily, Poland and Germany today were bound closer together than anyone could have imagined at the signing of the good neighbourhood treaty. The paper added that the network of economic and social ties between both countries was so extensive, that even political tension was unable to affect it.

“This is a web of economic and social ties that current political tussles cannot harm,” the paper wrote.