President Duda signs amendment increasing salaries in healthcare

On Friday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the act on minimum basic salaries in health care. This will result in an increase in the minimum basic salaries of medical staff.

“On June 17, 2021, the President of the Republic of Poland signed the Act of May 28, 2021 amending, among others, the Act on the method of determining the lowest basic salary of certain employees employed in healthcare entities,” the release on the president’s website reads.

The act envisages, among other things, an increase in labour coefficients for all professional groups of employees of healthcare entities. This will result in an increase in the minimum basic salaries of medical staff and those whose professions were included on the list of jobs covered by the changes.

According to the act, the government will allocate nearly PLN 4 bn (EUR 880 mln) to raise the lowest salaries of medical service employees.

The Sejm, Lower House of Polish Parliament, adopted the law on May 28.