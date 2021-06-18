72 kg of marijuana seized by Polish and French services

During a joint action of the Polish Central Investigation Bureau of Police and the French services, the officers seized over 72 kg of marijuana. TThe drugs were smuggled from Spain in special lockers among legal goods by unaware lorry drivers hired to transport the cargo to Poland or France.

The findings of the Prosecutor’s Office and the officers of the Central Investigation Bureau of Police showed that in 2019 a group of people from Silesia and Lesser Poland regions were involved in smuggling Spanish marijuana.

The “weed” was hermetically packed in Spain and placed in special lockers among legal goods that were to be shipped to Poland or France. As the drug takes up a lot of space in relation to its weight, it was usually exported in batches of 18-20 kg.

The smugglers hired shipping companies to transport the cargo to the indicated addresses. The truck drivers had no idea they were involved in smuggling. Therefore, during any inspection, they did not behave suspiciously.

Investigators, however, already knew who the real members of the gang were and how the group operated. During subsequent operations in the vicinity of Kraków, central Poland, six men aged 32 to 77 years old, residents of the Lesser Poland and Silesian provinces were detained.