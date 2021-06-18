Ruling party MPs challenge CJEU powers before Constitutional Court

A group of deputies from the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, submitted an application to the Constitutional Court (TK) questioning the power of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to review Member State’s national laws and apply interim measures regarding their constitutional organs.

In their application, the deputies asked for an examination of the constitutionality of the three provisions of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which concern the powers of the EU court.

The MPs want to declare unconstitutional provisions that entitle CJEU to interfere with the functioning of constitutional organs of the member states, in particular courts.

The application also contests the provision according to which the CJEU has the right to review the conformity of national laws of Member States with their constitutions.

According to a group of deputies, the challenged provisions infringe the constitutional principles of a democratic state ruled by law, the independence of judges, the sovereignty of the nation and the supremacy of the constitution.

“The current trends in EU law, including, in particular, far-reaching interpretations made by the CJEU, adjudicating on the basis of precedent… are inconsistent with the Polish constitution,” the application reads.

“Increasingly more judgments of the CJEU interfere with the Polish system and the competences of the constitutional organs,” Arkadiusz Mularczyk, PiS MP and a representative of the applicants, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

In his opinion, the application to the Constitutional Court is extremely important from the point of view of Poland’s relations with the EU.

“This application will resolve and establish the limits of the interference of the CJEU in the Polish constitutional system,” he stressed.