PGNiG launches gas and oil extraction in Norwegian Sea

PGNiG Upstream Norway and its licensing partners have launched extraction of oil and gas from the Grasel deposit in the Norwegian Sea, the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) reported. The company has emphasised that thanks to the use of the existing infrastructure, the investment was completed in a record time.

Grasel is an oil and gas deposit with a resource of 13 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). It is located in the Skarv mining area, in operation since 2013.

The company stated that the Grasel deposit, thanks to its close proximity, could be connected to already operating mining installations, the key element of which is the FPSO Skarv production and storage unit – one of the largest of its type in the world.

“The Grasel project proves that even relatively small deposits can be a valuable assets, guaranteeing a very attractive return on investment and reduction of the carbon footprint,” said Paweł Majewski, the head of PGNiG, which is the sole owner of PGNiG Upstream Norway, quoted in the press release.

He also emphasised that the location of Grasel in an area with already well-developed infrastructure allowed to reduce the cost of investment and significantly shortened the time of its completion.

“Production from the deposit was launched only six months after the final decision to make the investment and four months before the originally scheduled date,” Mr Majewski pointed out.