Polish FM, US Secretary of State discuss common policies

On Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau discussed common policies in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press services of the Polish Ministry of Diplomacy told the Polish Press Agency.

Minister Rau spoke by phone to the US Secretary of State the day after US President Joe Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.

The head of Polish diplomacy arrived in Turkey on Thursday, where he will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international conference on global challenges for peace, security and development.

It will be attended by 12 heads of state and 43 ministers of foreign affairs, as well as a group of representatives of international organisations, intellectual and academic circles and journalists – about 1,000 participants in total. The conference will be opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.