British coronavirus mutation dominant in Poland

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that PLN 6.5 million (EUR 1.44 million) will soon reach laboratories of the sanitary inspectorate (Sanepid) in Warsaw and other cities and will help sequence all confirmed coronavirus infections within two months and thus allow scientists to identify new coronavirus variants.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

The so-called British variant of the coronavirus is now dominant in Poland, according to the government sanitary service.

The data from the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS) also shows that so far 12 cases of the Brazilian, 84 of the Indian and 33 of South African variants of the virus have been identified in the country.

The test results are to be known before the end of an infected person’s isolation or quarantine period.

People infected with a dangerous variant will be released from quarantine and isolation after receiving a negative test result.

Experts estimate that the risk of the virus variants being imported and spreading is high, especially in view of increased tourist traffic in the coming holiday months.