Austria tries to prevent sanctions against Belarus due to its banks’ interests: Politico

Austria is trying to prevent the imposition of, what they perceive to be, too harsh economic sanctions against Belarus, citing humanitarian reasons, according to information that Politico has received. However, according to the interlocutors of the Brussels portal, it is about the interests of Austrian banks.

“At the request of EU leaders regarding further economic sanctions against Belarus, the EU machine is now seeking to reach an agreement. (…) However, according to three diplomats, Austria put a brake on the working group dealing with the EU’s eastern neighbors on Wednesday. Austria did not like the draining of the sources of currency for the Belarusian regime,” writes Politico on Thursday.

An Austrian diplomat, quoted anonymously by the portal, argued that his country wanted “sanctions not to hit the civilian population, with whom Austria, in particular, is engaged in a very intensive dialogue.”

However, diplomatic sources from other EU countries have no doubts that the aforementioned “dialogue” is about the interests of Austrian banks. Over 90 percent of the money Belarus borrows in the EU comes from Austria.

Work on the fourth list of sanctions against Belarus has been underway in recent weeks. They were demanded by EU leaders at the May 24 summit after Minsk forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land on its territory. The Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasiewicz, the former co-editor of the Next channel, recognised by the Belarusian authorities as an “extremist”, and his partner Sofija Sapiega were led out of the plane. The flight reached Vilnius with a more than eight hour delay.

Belarus’ actions have been condemned by many countries, including Poland, who accuse the authorities in Minsk of violating international law, piracy, “state terrorism” and “plane hijacking”.

Protests began in Belarus after the rigged presidential elections in August 2020, to which Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime responded with violence and repression.