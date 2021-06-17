British coronavirus mutation dominant: Chief Sanitary Inspectorate

The so-called British variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is now dominant in Poland, according to the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS).

The data from GIS also shows that so far, 12 cases of the Brazilian, 84 of the Indian and 33 of South African variants of the virus have been identified in the country.

Earlier, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that EUR 1.44 mln will soon reach laboratories of the sanitary inspectorate in Warsaw and other cities to help sequence all the confirmed coronavirus infections within two months.

People who are detected with dangerous variants, e.g. delta, will be released from quarantine and isolation after receiving a negative test result. The test results are to be known before the end of an infected person’s isolation or quarantine period.

Experts estimate that the risk of the coronavirus variants being imported and spreading is high, especially in view of increased tourist traffic in the coming holiday months.