Poland became leading partner of the German economy: official

In a very short period of time, Poland has become one of the leading partners of the German economy and one of the significant economic powers in the EU, said Oliver Hermes, the chairman of the Committee on Economic Relations with Eastern Europe.

“The common success story of Poland and Germany in the field of economy should be more appreciated and noticed in our countries,” said Mr Hermes in a statement issued on the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany for good neighbourliness and friendly cooperation.

According to Mr Hermes, the Polish-German treaty laid the foundations for later success.

“Before 2004,” Germany and its economy carried out the campaign for Poland’s membership in the EU with great commitment. Our expectations were far exceeded. In a very short period of time, Poland has become an absolute leading partner of the German economy. Thanks to Poland’s wise policy, each cent of EU structural aid has been paid back twice or even three times, also in relation to the German economy,” he said.

Oliver Hermes recalled that last year, Poland overtook Italy among German trade partners in the world and moved up to fifth place on that list.

“Many innovative products from German companies are already being developed in Poland. The interest of the German economy in cooperation on topics such as the Green Deal or Industry 4.0 is huge. Here, Germany and Poland could jointly take a leading role in Europe,” concluded the chairman of the Committee on Economic Relations with Eastern Europe.