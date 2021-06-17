Warsaw mayor announces creation of association of local governments

Trzaskowski announced the move at a joint press conference in Warsaw with the mayors of Poznań, Opole, Białystok, and the mayor-elect of the south-eastern city of Rzeszów.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, has announced the establishment of an association of local governments on Thursday.

All Poland’s major cities are opposition controlled, and they have become something of a thorn in the flesh of Poland’s conservative government for a number of years.

“Our aim is victory in parliamentary elections and defeating (ruling Law and Justice party – PAP) PiS,” Trzaskowski said. “The first step has been taken in Rzeszów and unity is needed.”

The Rzeszów mayoral election was recently won by opposition-backed candidate Konrad Fijołek.

The Warsaw mayor said Fijołek’s victory showed the need to develop a common environment and to consolidate local governments as well as to look for new people.

Trzaskowski said that in two weeks, a meeting of local government officials will take place in Poznań.