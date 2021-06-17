Poland, Germany to build monument of Polish WWII victims in Berlin

“I am pleased with the initiative to build a memorial site for the Polish victims of the occupation in Berlin in 1939-1945. It will be a gesture that will be appreciated in Poland,” stressed President Andrzej Duda. “I would like us to unveil the monument no later than 2024 – on the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II,” he added.

He stressed that “the erection of a monument to the 6 million victims of WWII, including 3 million Polish citizens of Jewish nationality, will be a gesture from the Germans that will be accepted in Poland with appreciation.” He added that “places of remembrance, and the monuments of the victims have not only spiritual, historical or artistic power, but also constitute a memento, warn against what can happen when totalitarian ideologies and violence are heard”.

“If Berlin had already had such a place reminiscent of the Polish victims of World War II, would the leader of the AfD party, Alexander Gauland, dare to call the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in the Bundestag” the right decision?” said the president.

“Mr. President, I would very much like us – the President of the Republic of Poland and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany to unveil such a monument no later than 2024 – on the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II,” Duda said to Steinmeier. He assessed that “it would be a beautiful and very visible sign and another gesture of reconciliation, important to our communities. ”

In the afternoon, President Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, met at the Royal Castle with young people participating in Polish-German Youth Cooperation projects. The meeting was organised on the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany for good neighbourliness and friendly cooperation.