Deputy justice minister slams EU court over ‘Polish camps’ ruling

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) defends the interests of Germany, said Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta at a press conference on Thursday, referring to the recent “Polish camps” ruling of the top European court.

Mr Kaleta referred to the CJEU judgement on Thursday, which ruled that former Polish prisoners of German concentration camps cannot seek justice in a Polish court over the use of the term “Polish camp” by German media while defending their good name and the name of the Polish nation, but have to take it to a German court.

“The CJEU revised its previous ruling 180 degrees. In 2011, it found that in similar cases, it was possible to seek protection of personal rights before Polish courts. Now it turns out that the CJEU is on Germany’s side, which is trying to whitewash its WWII history,” the minister said.

The case in question concerns a lawsuit by Stanisław Zalewski, former Auschwitz prisoner and current president of the Polish Association of the Former Political Prisoners of Nazi Prisons and Concentration Camps. He sought an apology and PLN 50,000 (EUR 11,037) in damages for use of the term “Polish camp” in 2017 by the B5 radio station and regional German web portal Mittelbayerische to describe the Treblinka German Nazi death camp. According to the CJEU, he cannot seek justice before a Polish court for the phrase “Polish camps” used by the German media.