German President lays flowers in front of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, laid flowers in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw on Thursday.

On Thursday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid an official visit to Poland. It is related to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Polish-German ‘Treaty of Good Neighborship and Friendly Cooperation’.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with his German counterpart. The visit will also include a meeting between the two presidents and young people from the Polish-German Youth Cooperation.