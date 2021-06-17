Lublin mayor ‘greens with pleasure’ as city named country’s most eco-friendly city

Delighted mayor Krzysztof Żuk said: “The results of the ranking and Lublin coming first shows that the activities we have undertaken are really translating into an improvement of the quality of the environment and life for citizens.

Lublin has been named the most environmentally, climate and citizen friendly city in Poland.

The Europolis Green Cities Report by the Polish Robert Schumann Foundation analysed the green credentials of 66 Polish cities in five areas, with Lublin cleaning up in the categories of public health, public transport and initiatives towards improving air quality.

The report focused on public transport, individual electric transport, air quality, local communities and public health to find the cities which are the most environmentally and climate friendly.

The city also distinguished itself for its the continual development of its trolleybuses network and in electromobility after it set a goal of increasing the number of electric car charging points twenty-fold and the number of electric cars by 3,000 by 2022.

The authors of the report wrote: “The commitment to electromobility as well as energy effectiveness will enable the capital of the Lublin region to raise the quality of life for its citizens, and, together with new investments, increase the economic attractiveness of the region.”

In terms of public health, Lublin was also found to rank as one of the highest in access to healthcare, having one of the largest numbers of doctors and available hospital beds per 1,000 residents, resulting in one of the lowest death rates.

“Lublin has been credited as the city most actively striving towards ‘becoming green’.

“For many years we have been realising a series of projects and pro-environment investments aimed at improving the comfort of Lublin residents whilst respecting the idea of sustainable development.

“These are investments in modern and low-emission transport, improvements in road infrastructure, thermomodernisations or the exchange of ineffective heating systems.

“We are increasing the amount of green spaces for citizens and tourists and initiatives aimed at maintaining and improving biodiversity are met with a positive reception.”

After Lublin, the top five cities were Katowice in second place, Łódź in third and Siedlce and Bydgoszcz fourth and fifth.

The Polish capital, Warsaw, came in at seventh place, just ahead of Białystok, its worst result of all previous editions of the Europolis Green Cities ranking, whilst Wrocław and Poznań took, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Second placed Katowice, which missed out on first place by one point, owed to the surprising result of coming first of the 66 cities in the category of air quality where Katowice was seen to have made substantial investments in initiatives to improve its air quality.

Each city could receive a maximum of 100 points per category and the results were based on publicly available data from the Central Statistics Office of Poland.