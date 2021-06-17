Polish-German treaty was breakthrough in our history: President Duda

“The Polish-German ‘Treaty of Good Neighborship and Friendly Cooperation’ was a breakthrough in our history. We talked today about how much has changed over those years,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said after meeting with the President of Germany.

The visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Poland is related to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Polish-German ‘Treaty of Good Neighborship and Friendly Cooperation’.

During a joint press conference of presidents, Andrzej Duda indicated that this treaty “had a landmark character in our history and was signed at an extremely breakthrough time.”

The President revealed that the conversation between him and his German counterpart concerned the last 30 years in the context of changes that took place at that time and stressed that it was “an extraordinary time in the entirety of over a thousand years of Polish-German relations.”

“Many Polish families make a living thanks to this Polish-German cooperation, which has been flourishing for 30 years,” he said, adding that “today, as a result of these 30 years, we are entwined in the most positive sense of the word.”

“Both with the president, we strongly believe that this cooperation will flourish over the coming years, bringing prosperity to the societies of both our countries,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

“The Polish-German neighborhood relations are among the great achievements in the history of Europe’s successes in the last 30 years,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

“We want to tell this European success story everywhere in Europe,” he added.

According to him, “opening up to each other” in Polish-German relations is key to finding joint solutions.

“We take the criticism [in these relations] seriously and will strive for reasonable solutions,” he assured.