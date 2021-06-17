Auschwitz prisoner can’t appeal through Polish court over “Polish camp” slur: CJEU

A former prisoner of the German concentration camp Auschwitz cannot seek justice in a Polish court over the use of the term “Polish camp” by German media, the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday.

Stanisław Zalewski, a former Auschwitz prisoner and current president of the Polish Association of the Former Political Prisoners of Nazi Prisons and Concentration Camps, had sought an apology and PLN 50,000 (EUR 11,037) in damages for the 2017 use of the term “Polish camp” by the B5 radio station and regional German web portal Mittelbayerische to describe the Treblinka German Nazi death camp.

German lawyers questioned the right of Polish courts to rule in the matter, arguing that the case should be brought before a German court. The case went to the CJEU, which on Thursday ruled in favour of the German plaintiffs.

“We are shocked by the position of the CJEU,” Lech Obara, the attorney of the former concentration camp prisoner said. “So far, Luxembourg judges have consistently stood on the side of the injured parties, shaping the view (…) that in the case of defamation made via the Internet, that has an unlimited range, the injured person may sue the foreign entity responsible for the slander in the country where the so-called “centre of his life affairs” is,” the attorney added.

“The CJEU verdict means that Polish courts will not want to hear claims about “Polish camps” brought forth against German publishers. In order to demand protection of their personal rights, Poles will have to bring a lawsuit against the publisher in the country in which it has its headquarters. In the case of German publishers a lawsuit will have to be brought before a German court,” Mr Obara stressed.

The CJEU ruled that a court could only judge in the matter if the plaintiff could be personally identified in the media content.

In the assessment of the CJEU, there was no connection between the Polish court and the subject of the dispute, as a result of which, it had no right to hear the case.