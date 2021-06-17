Polish PM announces demographic plan to stop pension system “collapse”

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish prime minister has warned of a collapse in the country’s pension system unless Poland’s demographic decline is halted.

Mateusz Morawiecki issued the warning on Thursday as he unveiled his government’s new ‘Demographic Strategy 2040’, which forms part of a broader reform package, the Polish New Deal.

Poland’s population now stands at around 38 million but is on a downward path and, according Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency, could shrink to 34.1 million by 2050.

“We can clearly see that if we don’t address a number of key areas in the Demographic Strategy 2040 here and now, if we don’t strengthen the state’s support for families, then in a decade or two there may be a collapse, a paralysis of the pension system, a slowdown of economic growth and a situation where Poles will be unable to fulfill their ambitions and aspirations in Poland,” Morawiecki said.

Poland and Europe should strengthen their demographic base but in order to do that they need to support families, Morawiecki went on to say.

The prime minister revealed a number of measures aimed at achieving the government’s demographic goals, including annual job protection for mothers upon return from maternity leave and for fathers until the baby is one year old, a reduction of the number of allowed consecutive fixed-term job contracts and guarantees of flexible work for parents of young children.