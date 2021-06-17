We can reach an agreement with Prague: Environment Min

“We see an absolute possibility of reaching an agreement with the Czech Republic on Turów,” Michał Kurtyka Polish Climate and Environment Minister said on Thursday during a joint Polish-Czech press conference in Prague devoted to the Turów lignite mine issue.

He added that in the case of Turow, Poland and the Czech Republic “must reconcile both perspectives, the interests of two countries, but above all the interests of the local communities, because we are among the representatives of the regions”.

Mr Kurtyka acknowledged that the inhabitants on both sides of the border had high expectations that Warsaw and Prague would reach an agreement on the lignite mine issue.

On his part, Richard Barbec, the Czech Republic Environment Minister, said that the goal which the parties will pursue during the negotiations is to reach an agreement in the dispute over Turów.

“It is not our goal to stop the mine in Turów (south-west Poland) immediately, we do not have such legitimacy as the Czech government, and neither does the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Poland is a country that has the right to decide on its own energy mix,” the Czech Republic Environment Minister said.

“The goal of the talks is an agreement, not a court ruling. We have very good neighbourly relations with Poland, we cooperate within the Visegrad Group and as neighbours we also have to solve unpleasant matters,” declared Richard Brabec.

The Czech minister stated that he understood the Polish government’s desire to protect the community dependent on the Turów mine and the people it employs. “There are two positions, two situations, we must create an agreement that will be responsible,” Minister Barbec concluded.