Poland reports 218 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 46

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 218 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 241 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,671 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,783 recorded the day prior, including 253 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,218 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 61,041 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,649,535 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 25,482,985 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 10,485,703 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.