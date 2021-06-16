Animals under care: MPs together for law about animals in service

It is reassuring for animal lovers that the members of the Administration and Internal Affairs committee of the Lower House of parliament have, regardless of their party affiliation, unanimously backed a draft bill on the care of animals that have been in the service.

“It is probably the first time I will be recommending a government project, but these measures are really good,” Katarzyna Piekarska of the opposition Civic Coalition said.







They are designed to make sure that, after retiring from service, the animals will not be left without care.







“The bill envisages lifelong provision and veterinary care for the animals,” Mariusz Kamiński, Administration and Internal Affairs minister stressed.







“Working with my dog, I can see how we both change and develop – and it is very energising, a real shot of adrenaline,” Natalia Pilarska, a handler of a rescue dog said.







Reksio lost his family in a fire.







Following the tragedy, he was taken to an animal shelter – and there, his carers discovered his true vocation – a therapist.







“That decision was really spot-on. I can honestly say that of all the dogs I have worked with, [Reksio] is really the number one, he has unlimited patience and warmth for children,” Magdalena Szyndowska, of the “Hug Me” dog shelter in Zabrze, southern Poland said.







“What I like about Reksio is that he is happy to be stroked and really likes children,” little Ola praised the dog.







Dog therapy is becoming increasingly popular as a form of rehabilitation and learning.







“Whether at school, or pre-school, children can learn about dogs, how to be with them – or else learn maths in the presence of a dog, which motivates them,” Magdalena Nawarecka, the head of “Dogs for people” association said.







And dogs can really motivate children.







“Kids give the dog verbal commands, teach him, and in this way, the communication between them develops more and more,” Kamila Dembek, a dog therapy instructor said.