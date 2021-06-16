Short circuit possible cause of blast near Polish embassy in Minsk

An explosion took place on Wednesday in Minsk at the corner of Biaduli/Chapaev streets, several dozen metres from the building of the Polish embassy in Belarus. No one was injured in the blast.

The Polish Press Agency (PAP) noted that the explosion was heard and felt in the embassy building. There are recordings on the Internet showing smoke, and on others – a small fire near the tram tracks. The fire brigade and other services came to the scene shortly after the explosion and extinguished the flames.

The Telegram NEXTA channel, quoting the emergency services, announced that there was a short circuit in the installation cables. However, this information is not available on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the state press agency Belta, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.