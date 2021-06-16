President Duda awards footballer Jakub Błaszczykowski

President Andrzej Duda awarded the footballer Jakub Błaszczykowski with the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta. The multiple representative of Poland was honoured, among others, for outstanding sports achievements as well as social and charity activities.

“Thank you for all these years in the national team, for being its captain. For all the beautiful, wonderful moments that we have experienced thanks to you,” said President Duda, highlighting the charity involvement of the footballer.

“You set a great example, you show that you can survive the most difficult moments and then become a rock and bring glory to your country,” the president said, referring to the family tragedy, when the father of the then 11-year-old Jakub Błaszczykowski killed his mother in front of his eyes.

The footballer himself, thanking for the award, stressed that great gratitude is due to his family, especially his wife and grandmother.

“It is a great distinction for me, a great distinction and honour, just as it was a great distinction and honour for me to be able to represent Poland for so many years not only in the country, but also on the international arena,” Błaszczykowski said at the ceremony.

Jakub Błaszczykowski is one of the best Polish players in the 21st century. In the national team, he has earned 108 caps and scored 21 goals. He played at Euro 2012 and 2016, when he scored three goals, as well as in the 2018 World Cup.

In his club career, he played for Wisła Kraków (he won the Polish championship in 2005), Borussia Dortmund (twice the German championship), Fiorentina and VfL Wolfsburg. Currently, he is again in the team from Kraków, being also one of its co-owners.

In 2013, he played for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final, losing 1:2 in London to Bayern Munich.