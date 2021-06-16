May core inflation rate at 4.0 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 4.0 percent year on year in May 2021, up from 3.9 percent April, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Wednesday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 4.4 percent year on year in May, up from 4.0 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 3.0 percent year on year in May, against 2.8 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 3.3 percent year on year in May, equalling the level in April.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 4.7 percent year on year in May 2021 and by 0.3 percent month on month.